Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Is Down -22.18% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) is -22.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.57 and a high of $55.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WBA stock was last observed hovering at around $40.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.16% off the consensus price target high of $49.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -15.97% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.59, the stock is 3.87% and 2.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.41 million and changing 1.30% at the moment leaves the stock -10.97% off its SMA200. WBA registered -17.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.53%.

The stock witnessed a 10.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.95%, and is 4.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.07% over the week and 2.04% over the month.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) has around 202000 employees, a market worth around $34.63B and $134.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.89 and Fwd P/E is 8.69. Profit margin for the company is 4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.99% and -26.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.00% this year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 864.00M, and float is at 714.63M with Short Float at 3.71%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $150.00 per share for a total of $900.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52.85 million shares.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 19 that SCHLICHTING NANCY M (Director) sold a total of 2,725 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 19 and was made at $47.16 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16570.0 shares of the WBA stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -13.09% down over the past 12 months and CVS Health Corporation (CVS) that is 24.96% higher over the same period. McKesson Corporation (MCK) is 84.45% up on the 1-year trading charts.