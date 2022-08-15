Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Is Down -22.30% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) is -22.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.63 and a high of $69.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WDC stock was last observed hovering at around $49.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.61% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.39% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -12.6% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.67, the stock is 5.04% and 3.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.36 million and changing 3.28% at the moment leaves the stock -5.76% off its SMA200. WDC registered -18.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.32%.

The stock witnessed a 10.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.78%, and is 7.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.84% over the week and 3.63% over the month.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) has around 65600 employees, a market worth around $15.36B and $18.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.67 and Fwd P/E is 9.12. Profit margin for the company is 10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.72% and -27.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Western Digital Corporation (WDC) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Western Digital Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 416.70% this year.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 313.00M, and float is at 311.79M with Short Float at 2.15%.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Western Digital Corporation (WDC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zamiska Gene M.,the company’sSVP & Princ. Acctg Officer. SEC filings show that Zamiska Gene M. sold 4,776 shares of the company’s common stock on May 04 at a price of $63.00 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26719.0 shares.

Western Digital Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 15 that Sivaram Srinivasan (President, Tech & Strategy) sold a total of 11,380 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 15 and was made at $53.37 per share for $0.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the WDC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 31, Price Paula A (Director) disposed off 4,150 shares at an average price of $51.82 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 7,545 shares of Western Digital Corporation (WDC).

Western Digital Corporation (WDC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) that is trading -8.15% down over the past 12 months and NetApp Inc. (NTAP) that is -9.79% lower over the same period. Western Digital Corporation (WDC) is -18.77% down on the 1-year trading charts.