What should you know before buying stock in Azul S.A. (AZUL)

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) is -26.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.12 and a high of $22.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AZUL stock was last observed hovering at around $8.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.01% off its average median price target of $60.84 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.1% off the consensus price target high of $141.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 41.03% higher than the price target low of $16.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.73, the stock is 37.33% and 24.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.4 million and changing 11.58% at the moment leaves the stock -21.99% off its SMA200. AZUL registered -54.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.60%.

The stock witnessed a 44.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.65%, and is 26.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.03% over the week and 5.65% over the month.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) has around 13193 employees, a market worth around $961.71M and $2.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.28. Profit margin for the company is -22.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.86% and -57.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

Azul S.A. (AZUL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Azul S.A. (AZUL) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Azul S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.50% this year.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 159.33M, and float is at 90.11M with Short Float at 13.92%.

Azul S.A. (AZUL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) that is trading -25.35% down over the past 12 months.