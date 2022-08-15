What should you know before buying stock in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) is -12.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.52 and a high of $17.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OWL stock was last observed hovering at around $12.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.61% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 3.48% higher than the price target low of $13.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.03, the stock is 13.98% and 17.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.23 million and changing 1.24% at the moment leaves the stock 0.67% off its SMA200. OWL registered 2.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.48%.

The stock witnessed a 34.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.39%, and is 5.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.39% over the week and 3.93% over the month.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) has around 350 employees, a market worth around $17.99B and $1.14B in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.12. Profit margin for the company is -5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.87% and -27.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.00%).

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -386.40% this year.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 422.63M, and float is at 411.07M with Short Float at 7.21%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Blue Pool Capital Ltd,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 505,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $12.72 per share for a total of $6.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45.92 million shares.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 09 that Blue Pool Capital Ltd (10% Owner) sold a total of 350,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 09 and was made at $12.49 per share for $4.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46.43 million shares of the OWL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 08, Blue Pool Capital Ltd (10% Owner) disposed off 294,000 shares at an average price of $12.58 for $3.7 million. The insider now directly holds 46,780,043 shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL).