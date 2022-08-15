What should you know before buying stock in Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX)

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) is -49.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.66 and a high of $11.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CODX stock was last observed hovering at around $6.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.98% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.55% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 10.4% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.48, the stock is -28.99% and -22.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.03 million and changing -30.65% at the moment leaves the stock -32.93% off its SMA200. CODX registered -53.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.45%.

The stock witnessed a -23.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.13%, and is -34.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.99% over the week and 6.80% over the month.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) has around 101 employees, a market worth around $218.22M and $100.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.45 and Fwd P/E is 9.33. Distance from 52-week low is 22.40% and -62.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.60%).

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.20% this year.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) Top Institutional Holders

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Durenard Eugene,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Durenard Eugene sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 08 at a price of $10.46 per share for a total of $20910.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.