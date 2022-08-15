What should you know before buying stock in FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is -1.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.32 and a high of $48.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FE stock was last observed hovering at around $40.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.76% off its average median price target of $44.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.67% off the consensus price target high of $49.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -4.69% lower than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.83, the stock is 4.91% and 5.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.9 million and changing 1.90% at the moment leaves the stock -0.81% off its SMA200. FE registered 6.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.42%.

The stock witnessed a 9.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.27%, and is 6.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.15% over the week and 2.08% over the month.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) has around 12395 employees, a market worth around $22.90B and $11.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.18 and Fwd P/E is 16.14. Profit margin for the company is 11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.60% and -16.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FirstEnergy Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.90% this year.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 571.00M, and float is at 541.27M with Short Float at 0.99%.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 14 times.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading 9.00% up over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is 18.87% higher over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is 7.07% up on the 1-year trading charts.