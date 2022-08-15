What should you know before buying stock in IMV Inc. (IMV)

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ: IMV) is -38.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.46 and a high of $1.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IMV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.64% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 66.67% higher than the price target low of $2.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.75, the stock is 45.30% and 16.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.5 million and changing 31.63% at the moment leaves the stock -34.31% off its SMA200. IMV registered -54.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.83%.

The stock witnessed a 33.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.62%, and is 49.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.78% over the week and 11.14% over the month.

IMV Inc. (IMV) has around 97 employees, a market worth around $60.02M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 64.90% and -60.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-86.70%).

IMV Inc. (IMV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IMV Inc. (IMV) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IMV Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.10% this year.

IMV Inc. (IMV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 82.27M, and float is at 81.79M with Short Float at 0.83%.