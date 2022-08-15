What should you know before buying stock in Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL)

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ: MEGL) is -91.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.08 and a high of $249.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MEGL stock was last observed hovering at around $10.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.68%.

Currently trading at $8.22, the stock is -83.53% and -83.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.1 million and changing -24.59% at the moment leaves the stock -83.53% off its SMA200.

Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) has around 9 employees, a market worth around $164.40M and $16.79M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 822.00. Distance from 52-week low is -18.46% and -96.71% from its 52-week high.

The shares outstanding are 20.00M, and float is at 5.55M.