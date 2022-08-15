Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) is -39.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.81 and a high of $8.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UP stock was last observed hovering at around $2.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.88% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -17.08% lower than the price target low of $2.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.81, the stock is 22.15% and 24.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.93 million and changing 10.20% at the moment leaves the stock -20.15% off its SMA200. UP registered -68.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.73%.

The stock witnessed a 39.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.08%, and is 14.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.49% over the week and 6.19% over the month.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) has around 2130 employees, a market worth around $627.11M and $1.52B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 55.25% and -68.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.20%).

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -66.70% this year.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 244.61M, and float is at 221.83M with Short Float at 2.84%.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Adelman David J.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Adelman David J. bought 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $2.60 per share for a total of $0.65 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.85 million shares.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that Adelman David J. (Director) bought a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $3.10 per share for $0.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.6 million shares of the UP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Adelman David J. (Director) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $4.90 for $0.49 million. The insider now directly holds 400,000 shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP).