Why Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) is -46.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.46 and a high of $10.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AEVA stock was last observed hovering at around $3.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.85% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 10.44% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.03, the stock is 7.12% and 18.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.44 million and changing 1.00% at the moment leaves the stock -21.11% off its SMA200. AEVA registered -55.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.82%.

The stock witnessed a 24.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.44%, and is -12.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.76% over the week and 8.91% over the month.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) has around 227 employees, a market worth around $868.99M and $9.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 63.49% and -62.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.80%).

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aeva Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -319.40% this year.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 216.89M, and float is at 85.98M with Short Float at 8.59%.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times.