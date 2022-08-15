Why Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) is -25.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.42 and a high of $8.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SID stock was last observed hovering at around $3.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $4.61 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.68% off the consensus price target high of $7.06 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -13.54% lower than the price target low of $2.88 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.27, the stock is 15.88% and 3.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.68 million and changing 2.83% at the moment leaves the stock -22.32% off its SMA200. SID registered -60.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.53%.

The stock witnessed a 33.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.91%, and is 10.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.44% over the week and 4.47% over the month.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) has around 35179 employees, a market worth around $4.34B and $9.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.82 and Fwd P/E is 0.76. Profit margin for the company is 17.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.12% and -61.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.10%).

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 224.00% this year.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.33B, and float is at 715.42M with Short Float at 0.62%.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading -10.08% down over the past 12 months and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is 27.99% higher over the same period.