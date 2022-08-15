Why Geron Corporation (GERN) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) is 92.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.99 and a high of $2.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GERN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.43% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 21.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.35, the stock is 17.88% and 38.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.97 million and changing 14.63% at the moment leaves the stock 67.21% off its SMA200. GERN registered 91.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 128.16%.

The stock witnessed a 29.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 64.34%, and is -2.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.84% over the week and 8.71% over the month.

Geron Corporation (GERN) has around 69 employees, a market worth around $773.81M and $1.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 137.40% and -11.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-64.70%).

Geron Corporation (GERN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Geron Corporation (GERN) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Geron Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.20% this year.

Geron Corporation (GERN) Top Institutional Holders

Geron Corporation (GERN) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Geron Corporation (GERN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times.

Geron Corporation (GERN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) that is trading 112.87% up over the past 12 months and Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) that is -18.16% lower over the same period. Incyte Corporation (INCY) is 1.50% up on the 1-year trading charts.