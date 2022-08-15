Why Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) is -17.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.65 and a high of $1.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SHIP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -5.71% lower than the price target low of $0.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.74, the stock is 1.87% and -10.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.48 million and changing -1.58% at the moment leaves the stock -25.29% off its SMA200. SHIP registered -30.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.43%.

The stock witnessed a 6.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.68%, and is 3.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.15% over the week and 5.03% over the month.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) has around 46 employees, a market worth around $130.35M and $167.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.95 and Fwd P/E is 2.09. Profit margin for the company is 30.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.64% and -53.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 139.40% this year.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 172.56M, and float is at 164.95M with Short Float at 4.05%.