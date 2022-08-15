Why should you keep an eye on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH)?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) is -21.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $63.26 and a high of $93.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CTSH stock was last observed hovering at around $68.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.06% off its average median price target of $77.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.8% off the consensus price target high of $98.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -26.87% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $69.78, the stock is 2.46% and 1.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.39 million and changing 1.54% at the moment leaves the stock -12.74% off its SMA200. CTSH registered -8.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.68%.

The stock witnessed a 8.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.11%, and is 1.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.44% over the week and 2.03% over the month.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) has around 341300 employees, a market worth around $35.58B and $19.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.20 and Fwd P/E is 14.01. Profit margin for the company is 11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.31% and -25.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.80%).

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.30% this year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 520.00M, and float is at 517.12M with Short Float at 1.42%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Insider Activity

A total of 165 insider transactions have happened at Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 74 and purchases happening 91 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Patsalos-Fox Michael,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Patsalos-Fox Michael sold 5,687 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $74.40 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57534.0 shares.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that Stafford Andrew J (EVP, Head of Global Delivery) sold a total of 5,867 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $77.24 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5872.0 shares of the CTSH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, Mackay Leo S. Jr. (Director) disposed off 4,778 shares at an average price of $88.52 for $0.42 million. The insider now directly holds 27,235 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH).

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) that is trading 24.02% up over the past 12 months and Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) that is -60.18% lower over the same period.