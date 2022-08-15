Why should you keep an eye on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM)?

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) is -20.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.35 and a high of $52.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STM stock was last observed hovering at around $37.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.1% off its average median price target of $48.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.62% off the consensus price target high of $74.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -59.05% lower than the price target low of $24.37 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.76, the stock is 6.37% and 10.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.74 million and changing 2.92% at the moment leaves the stock -7.31% off its SMA200. STM registered -9.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.33%.

The stock witnessed a 20.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.70%, and is 0.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.80% over the week and 2.56% over the month.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) has around 48254 employees, a market worth around $34.72B and $14.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.78 and Fwd P/E is 9.66. Profit margin for the company is 14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.72% and -25.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.70%).

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

STMicroelectronics N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 79.30% this year.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 910.98M, and float is at 656.36M with Short Float at 0.95%.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading -6.01% down over the past 12 months and Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) that is -9.01% lower over the same period. Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is 6.34% up on the 1-year trading charts.