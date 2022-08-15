Why should you keep an eye on Under Armour Inc. (UAA)?

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) is -52.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.10 and a high of $27.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UAA stock was last observed hovering at around $9.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.5% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -43.29% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.03, the stock is 10.93% and 8.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.19 million and changing 1.83% at the moment leaves the stock -37.94% off its SMA200. UAA registered -61.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.88%.

The stock witnessed a 23.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.73%, and is 7.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.01% over the week and 4.29% over the month.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) has around 7100 employees, a market worth around $4.26B and $5.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.02 and Fwd P/E is 14.45. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.83% and -63.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.50%).

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Under Armour Inc. (UAA) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Under Armour Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 161.90% this year.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 458.42M, and float is at 385.69M with Short Float at 5.30%.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Under Armour Inc. (UAA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gibbs David W,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Gibbs David W bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $9.60 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50000.0 shares.

Under Armour Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 that Gibbs David W (Director) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 and was made at $9.39 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25000.0 shares of the UAA stock.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is trading -31.98% down over the past 12 months. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) is -21.33% down on the 1-year trading charts.