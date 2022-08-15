Will CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) is -2.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.56 and a high of $16.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COMM stock was last observed hovering at around $10.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.69% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.47% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -53.29% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.73, the stock is 25.48% and 40.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.74 million and changing 6.87% at the moment leaves the stock 24.53% off its SMA200. COMM registered -30.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 15.25%.

The stock witnessed a 78.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 62.08%, and is 10.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.56% over the week and 5.47% over the month.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) has around 30000 employees, a market worth around $2.09B and $8.86B in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.77. Profit margin for the company is -5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 92.99% and -33.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.30%).

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.20% this year.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 207.60M, and float is at 203.00M with Short Float at 5.82%.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Watts Claudius E. IV,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Watts Claudius E. IV bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $10.07 per share for a total of $50344.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.56 million shares.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 09 that Watts Claudius E. IV (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 09 and was made at $9.45 per share for $94548.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.55 million shares of the COMM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, Lorentzen Kyle David (EVP & CFO) acquired 17,887 shares at an average price of $8.11 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 209,398 shares of CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM).

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) that is trading -17.34% down over the past 12 months.