Will Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE: MKFG) is -46.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.72 and a high of $10.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MKFG stock was last observed hovering at around $3.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $3.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 17.71% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.88, the stock is 22.68% and 31.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.78 million and changing -7.40% at the moment leaves the stock -29.21% off its SMA200. MKFG registered -70.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.39%.

The stock witnessed a 51.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.73%, and is 8.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.60% over the week and 7.84% over the month.

Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) has around 374 employees, a market worth around $584.50M and $113.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.43. Distance from 52-week low is 67.44% and -71.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.00%).

Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Markforged Holding Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 136.60% this year.

Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 186.38M, and float is at 156.94M with Short Float at 2.71%.

Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mark Gregory,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Mark Gregory sold 53,424 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 25 at a price of $4.62 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18.82 million shares.

Markforged Holding Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 24 that Mark Gregory (10% Owner) sold a total of 122,967 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 24 and was made at $4.31 per share for $0.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18.87 million shares of the MKFG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 21, Mark Gregory (10% Owner) disposed off 156,474 shares at an average price of $4.87 for $0.76 million. The insider now directly holds 18,991,485 shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG).