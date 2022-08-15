Zillow Group Inc. (Z) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) is -37.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.61 and a high of $104.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The Z stock was last observed hovering at around $38.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.14%.

Currently trading at $39.63, the stock is 9.02% and 12.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.73 million and changing 2.96% at the moment leaves the stock -20.16% off its SMA200. Z registered -60.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.77%.

The stock witnessed a 17.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.43%, and is 6.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.37% over the week and 5.54% over the month.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) has around 6549 employees, a market worth around $7.42B and $11.19B in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.77. Distance from 52-week low is 38.52% and -61.91% from its 52-week high.

Zillow Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 438.30% this year.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 187.21M, and float is at 175.50M with Short Float at 16.12%.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Zillow Group Inc. (Z) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Daimler Susan,the company’sPresident of Zillow. SEC filings show that Daimler Susan sold 1,853 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 08 at a price of $39.76 per share for a total of $73666.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9375.0 shares.

Zillow Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 08 that Daimler Susan (President of Zillow) sold a total of 5,315 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 08 and was made at $39.52 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the Z stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 24, Wacksman Jeremy (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 4,785 shares at an average price of $35.00 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 43,132 shares of Zillow Group Inc. (Z).

Zillow Group Inc. (Z): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) that is -28.05% lower over the past 12 months. PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) is 32.06% up on the 1-year trading charts.