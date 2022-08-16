Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is -29.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.60 and a high of $164.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMD stock was last observed hovering at around $100.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18%.

Currently trading at $101.01, the stock is 7.53% and 13.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 61.26 million and changing 0.18% at the moment leaves the stock -10.07% off its SMA200. AMD registered -8.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.75%.

The stock witnessed a 24.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.19%, and is 0.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.61% over the week and 4.37% over the month.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has around 15500 employees, a market worth around $158.68B and $21.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.48 and Fwd P/E is 20.70. Profit margin for the company is 14.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.08% and -38.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (40.10%).

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/25/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.70% this year.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.62B, and float is at 1.61B with Short Float at 2.19%.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GRASBY PAUL DARREN ,the company’sEVP & CSO. SEC filings show that GRASBY PAUL DARREN sold 32,694 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 12 at a price of $76.99 per share for a total of $2.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37800.0 shares.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 31 that KUMAR DEVINDER (EVP, CFO & Treasurer) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 31 and was made at $102.44 per share for $2.05 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.5 million shares of the AMD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, KUMAR DEVINDER (EVP, CFO & Treasurer) disposed off 28,966 shares at an average price of $100.00 for $2.9 million. The insider now directly holds 524,370 shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD).

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading -5.73% down over the past 12 months and Intel Corporation (INTC) that is -32.06% lower over the same period. Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) is -15.49% down on the 1-year trading charts.