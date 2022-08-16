Aegon N.V. (AEG) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -0.81% Change This Year

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) is -0.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.89 and a high of $6.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AEG stock was last observed hovering at around $5.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $5.43 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.08% off the consensus price target high of $6.72 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -58.06% lower than the price target low of $3.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.90, the stock is 11.80% and 9.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.43 million and changing -3.35% at the moment leaves the stock -1.62% off its SMA200. AEG registered -1.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$1.32.

The stock witnessed a 21.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.13%, and is 9.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.51% over the week and 2.48% over the month.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $10.19B and $31.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.67 and Fwd P/E is 7.27. Distance from 52-week low is 25.80% and -21.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aegon N.V. (AEG) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aegon N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.30% this year.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.03B, and float is at 1.79B with Short Float at 0.22%.

Aegon N.V. (AEG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) that is trading -28.42% down over the past 12 months and Prudential plc (PUK) that is -41.31% lower over the same period. MetLife Inc. (MET) is 7.76% up on the 1-year trading charts.