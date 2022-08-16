Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Is Down -97.25% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) is -97.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.49 and a high of $50.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AGRX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 46.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.54, the stock is -6.07% and -38.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.82 million and changing -4.83% at the moment leaves the stock -95.08% off its SMA200. AGRX registered -98.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -95.73%.

The stock witnessed a -2.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -67.01%, and is -11.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.23% over the week and 9.84% over the month.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) has around 30 employees, a market worth around $7.52M and $5.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 10.84% and -98.93% from its 52-week high.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.00% this year.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 13.98M, and float is at 8.60M with Short Float at 15.94%.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC ,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 5,734,560 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 13 at a price of $0.85 per share for a total of $4.87 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21.65 million shares.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) that is trading -78.54% down over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is -5.76% lower over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is 2.62% up on the 1-year trading charts.