Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 25.53% Upside

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) is -15.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $102.21 and a high of $152.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOOG stock was last observed hovering at around $122.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.53% off the consensus price target high of $165.00 offered by 49 analysts, but current levels are -8.74% lower than the price target low of $113.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $122.88, the stock is 6.52% and 7.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.5 million and changing 0.19% at the moment leaves the stock -5.29% off its SMA200. GOOG registered -11.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.39%.

The stock witnessed a 8.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.46%, and is 4.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.81% over the week and 2.84% over the month.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) has around 163906 employees, a market worth around $1622.53B and $270.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.30 and Fwd P/E is 18.99. Distance from 52-week low is 20.23% and -19.21% from its 52-week high.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is a “Buy”. 49 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 8 think it is a “Overweight”. 38 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alphabet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.00% this year.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 6.16B, and float is at 5.40B with Short Float at 0.64%.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Insider Activity

A total of 872 insider transactions have happened at Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 837 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HENNESSY JOHN L ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that HENNESSY JOHN L sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $120.00 per share for a total of $60000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34760.0 shares.

Alphabet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that WALKER JOHN KENT (President, Global Affairs, CLO) sold a total of 34,799 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $118.25 per share for $4.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18484.0 shares of the GOOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 02, O’Toole Amie Thuener (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 847 shares at an average price of $114.33 for $96838.0. The insider now directly holds 24,052 shares of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG).

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading 0.21% up over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -13.07% lower over the same period. Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is -50.19% down on the 1-year trading charts.