Are we looking at the next big move in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT)?

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) is -54.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.27 and a high of $16.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HUT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $4.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 8.48% higher than the price target low of $3.89 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.56, the stock is 56.11% and 84.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.39 million and changing 1.14% at the moment leaves the stock -37.87% off its SMA200. HUT registered -45.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.07%.

The stock witnessed a 125.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.93%, and is 42.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.73% over the week and 12.72% over the month.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) has around 43 employees, a market worth around $737.49M and $205.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -58.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 180.31% and -78.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -368.30% this year.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 178.01M, and float is at 161.69M with Short Float at 7.64%.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 4 times.