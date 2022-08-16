Are we looking at the next big move in NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE)?

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is -2.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.22 and a high of $93.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NEE stock was last observed hovering at around $90.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.53% off its average median price target of $90.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.87% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -15.19% lower than the price target low of $79.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $91.00, the stock is 8.10% and 13.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.03 million and changing 0.59% at the moment leaves the stock 12.08% off its SMA200. NEE registered 9.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.40%.

The stock witnessed a 15.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.37%, and is 3.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.50% over the week and 1.90% over the month.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) has around 15000 employees, a market worth around $176.74B and $17.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 69.68 and Fwd P/E is 29.54. Profit margin for the company is 14.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.38% and -2.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.80%).

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 18.70% this year.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.97B, and float is at 1.96B with Short Float at 1.20%.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KETCHUM JOHN W ,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that KETCHUM JOHN W bought 12,909 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 01 at a price of $78.33 per share for a total of $1.01 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

NextEra Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that Silagy Eric E (Chairman, Pres & CEO of Sub) bought a total of 13,128 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $76.45 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the NEE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 03, HACHIGIAN KIRK S (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $70.19 for $0.7 million. The insider now directly holds 5,000 shares of NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE).

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Southern Company (SO) that is trading 19.59% up over the past 12 months and Dominion Energy Inc. (D) that is 8.93% higher over the same period. American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) is 16.58% up on the 1-year trading charts.