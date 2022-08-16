Are we looking at the next big move in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) is 121.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.62 and a high of $74.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OXY stock was last observed hovering at around $65.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.39%.

Currently trading at $64.34, the stock is 2.81% and 4.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.65 million and changing -2.11% at the moment leaves the stock 31.19% off its SMA200. OXY registered 149.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.70%.

The stock witnessed a 9.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.41%, and is 7.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.27% over the week and 4.20% over the month.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) has around 11678 employees, a market worth around $59.90B and $33.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.31 and Fwd P/E is 8.36. Profit margin for the company is 30.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 197.59% and -13.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 113.30% this year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 939.20M, and float is at 922.20M with Short Float at 6.67%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Insider Activity

A total of 97 insider transactions have happened at Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 82 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC ,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC bought 538,020 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 08 at a price of $59.67 per share for a total of $32.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 188.37 million shares.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 05 that BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC (10% Owner) bought a total of 1,668,274 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 05 and was made at $58.81 per share for $98.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 187.83 million shares of the OXY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 04, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC (10% Owner) acquired 4,475,375 shares at an average price of $58.21 for $260.5 million. The insider now directly holds 186,160,166 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY).

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chevron Corporation (CVX) that is trading 53.80% up over the past 12 months and EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) that is 72.76% higher over the same period. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is 61.74% up on the 1-year trading charts.