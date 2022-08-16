Arrival (ARVL) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) is -81.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.28 and a high of $17.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARVL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $3.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.67% off the consensus price target high of $5.37 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 7.48% higher than the price target low of $1.47 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.36, the stock is -16.72% and -14.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.1 million and changing -4.90% at the moment leaves the stock -71.03% off its SMA200. ARVL registered -87.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.80%.

The stock witnessed a -6.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.90%, and is -26.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.22% over the week and 9.96% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 6.25% and -92.44% from its 52-week high.

Arrival (ARVL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arrival (ARVL) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arrival is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.

Arrival (ARVL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 486.07M, and float is at 171.10M with Short Float at 13.73%.