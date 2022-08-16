Barclays PLC (BCS) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 52.4% Upside

Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) is -17.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.88 and a high of $12.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BCS stock was last observed hovering at around $8.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $11.16 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.4% off the consensus price target high of $17.90 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -6.37% lower than the price target low of $8.01 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.52, the stock is 7.44% and 8.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.77 million and changing -0.58% at the moment leaves the stock -6.65% off its SMA200. BCS registered -17.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.04%.

The stock witnessed a 17.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.60%, and is 4.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.60% over the week and 1.89% over the month.

Barclays PLC (BCS) has around 81600 employees, a market worth around $33.22B and $23.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.95. Distance from 52-week low is 23.84% and -30.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Barclays PLC (BCS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Barclays PLC (BCS) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 323.70% this year.

Barclays PLC (BCS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.17B, and float is at 4.03B with Short Float at 0.25%.

Barclays PLC (BCS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) that is trading -12.25% down over the past 12 months and Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is -31.01% lower over the same period. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is -29.40% down on the 1-year trading charts.