Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) is -11.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.80 and a high of $25.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOLD stock was last observed hovering at around $16.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $24.91 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.46% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 1.94% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.67, the stock is 5.77% and -4.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.05 million and changing -0.42% at the moment leaves the stock -17.08% off its SMA200. GOLD registered -16.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.01%.

The stock witnessed a 6.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.02%, and is 2.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.62% over the week and 3.11% over the month.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) has around 21300 employees, a market worth around $28.93B and $11.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.83 and Fwd P/E is 13.23. Profit margin for the company is 16.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.64% and -35.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.40%).

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Barrick Gold Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.00% this year.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.78B, and float is at 1.76B with Short Float at 1.78%.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) that is trading -23.15% down over the past 12 months and Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) that is 15.33% higher over the same period. Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) is 2.45% up on the 1-year trading charts.