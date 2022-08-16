Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:BITF Stock Is Going Next

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) is -56.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.04 and a high of $9.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BITF stock was last observed hovering at around $2.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $5.45 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.45 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 60.0% higher than the price target low of $5.45 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.18, the stock is 44.13% and 50.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.16 million and changing 9.00% at the moment leaves the stock -39.73% off its SMA200. BITF registered -67.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.10%.

The stock witnessed a 86.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.39%, and is 28.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.93% over the week and 11.18% over the month.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has around 106 employees, a market worth around $483.74M and $231.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.44. Profit margin for the company is 18.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 109.62% and -76.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bitfarms Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 168.10% this year.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 197.50M, and float is at 171.76M with Short Float at 7.90%.