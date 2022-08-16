BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) – The 90.4% Upside Potential Remains

BitNile Holdings Inc. (AMEX: NILE) is -68.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.22 and a high of $2.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NILE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $3.96 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.09% off the consensus price target high of $5.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 84.3% higher than the price target low of $2.42 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.38, the stock is 16.95% and 20.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.17 million and changing 2.13% at the moment leaves the stock -55.99% off its SMA200. NILE registered -86.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -60.15%.

The stock witnessed a 21.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.54%, and is 11.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.70% over the week and 9.13% over the month.

BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) has around 323 employees, a market worth around $114.46M and $72.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -76.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.36% and -87.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.00%).

BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BitNile Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/23/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.40% this year.

BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) Top Institutional Holders

BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by AULT MILTON C III ,the company’sExecutive Chairman. SEC filings show that AULT MILTON C III bought 1,014,921 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $0.38 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35.04 million shares.

BitNile Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that AULT MILTON C III (Executive Chairman) bought a total of 790,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $0.36 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34.03 million shares of the NILE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 09, BitNile Holdings, Inc. (10% Owner) acquired 6,895 shares at an average price of $7.35 for $50661.0. The insider now directly holds 1,683,000 shares of BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE).