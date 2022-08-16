Camber Energy Inc. (CEI): These Numbers Show Where AMEX:CEI Stock Is Going Next

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) is -57.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.33 and a high of $4.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CEI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $781250.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 100.0% off the consensus price target high of $781250.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 100.0% higher than the price target low of $781250.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.36, the stock is -4.37% and -15.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.32 million and changing -0.82% at the moment leaves the stock -51.92% off its SMA200. CEI registered -16.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $328.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.72.

The stock witnessed a -1.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.78%, and is 0.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.56% over the week and 5.31% over the month.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) has around 9 employees, a market worth around $146.30M and $0.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 10.30% and -92.49% from its 52-week high.

Camber Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.10% this year.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 395.21M, and float is at 370.70M with Short Float at 9.27%.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.