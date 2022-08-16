Check out this: Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) could be on the verge of a big rally

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) is 44.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.74 and a high of $79.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DVN stock was last observed hovering at around $65.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.98%.

Currently trading at $63.57, the stock is 8.20% and 5.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.11 million and changing -3.02% at the moment leaves the stock 15.22% off its SMA200. DVN registered 133.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 17.48%.

The stock witnessed a 20.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.47%, and is 10.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.27% over the week and 4.72% over the month.

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) has around 1600 employees, a market worth around $40.93B and $17.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.06 and Fwd P/E is 6.60. Profit margin for the company is 30.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 167.76% and -19.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.70%).

Devon Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 161.70% this year.

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 652.00M, and float is at 638.80M with Short Float at 2.07%.

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CAMERON DENNIS C ,the company’sEVP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that CAMERON DENNIS C sold 4,537 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 05 at a price of $53.55 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Devon Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that Williams Valerie (Director) sold a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $69.67 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29649.0 shares of the DVN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 13, Fox Ann G (Director) disposed off 2,150 shares at an average price of $70.27 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 26,858 shares of Devon Energy Corporation (DVN).

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) that is trading 72.76% up over the past 12 months and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) that is 61.74% higher over the same period. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is 149.48% up on the 1-year trading charts.