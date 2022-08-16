Check out this: Haleon plc (HLN) could be on the verge of a big rally

Haleon plc (NYSE: HLN) is -15.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.04 and a high of $8.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HLN stock was last observed hovering at around $6.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -64.94% off the consensus price target high of $3.85 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -126.79% lower than the price target low of $2.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.35, the stock is -11.68% and -11.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.36 million and changing -4.80% at the moment leaves the stock -11.68% off its SMA200.

Haleon plc (HLN) has around 22800 employees, a market worth around $28.57B and $12.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.99. Distance from 52-week low is 5.13% and -25.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Haleon plc (HLN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Haleon plc (HLN) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 21.40% this year.

Haleon plc (HLN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.50B, and float is at 2.84B with Short Float at 0.33%.