Check out this: Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) could be on the verge of a big rally

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) is -20.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.49 and a high of $8.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RIDE stock was last observed hovering at around $2.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $2.76, the stock is 16.31% and 37.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.28 million and changing -1.43% at the moment leaves the stock -7.19% off its SMA200. RIDE registered -48.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.21%.

The stock witnessed a 38.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.65%, and is 6.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.16% over the week and 10.17% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 85.86% and -69.09% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -77.00% this year.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 200.82M, and float is at 166.64M with Short Float at 27.50%.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ritson-Parsons Jane ,the company’sEVP, CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER. SEC filings show that Ritson-Parsons Jane sold 36,193 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $1.61 per share for a total of $58271.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80474.0 shares.

Lordstown Motors Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that NINIVAGGI DANIEL A (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) bought a total of 15,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $2.43 per share for $37350.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20000.0 shares of the RIDE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, NINIVAGGI DANIEL A (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) acquired 4,600 shares at an average price of $2.44 for $11240.0. The insider now directly holds 4,600 shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE).