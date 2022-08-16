Check out this: Rio Tinto Group (RIO) could be on the verge of a big rally

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) is -11.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.83 and a high of $84.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RIO stock was last observed hovering at around $60.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.69% off its average median price target of $75.31 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.99% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 8.58% higher than the price target low of $64.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.51, the stock is -1.52% and -6.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.89 million and changing -2.81% at the moment leaves the stock -15.08% off its SMA200. RIO registered -25.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.18%.

The stock witnessed a 5.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.09%, and is -3.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.54% over the week and 2.09% over the month.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) has around 49000 employees, a market worth around $95.82B and $60.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.39. Profit margin for the company is 29.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.69% and -30.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.10%).

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rio Tinto Group (RIO) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rio Tinto Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/17/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 115.90% this year.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.62B, and float is at 1.06B with Short Float at 1.45%.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) that is trading -19.46% down over the past 12 months. Vale S.A. (VALE) is -33.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.