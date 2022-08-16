Check out this: VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) could be on the verge of a big rally

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) is -91.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.14 and a high of $3.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VTGN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $0.23 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.0% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 5.88% higher than the price target low of $0.17 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.16, the stock is -48.54% and -77.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.91 million and changing 0.06% at the moment leaves the stock -88.44% off its SMA200. VTGN registered -94.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -89.50%.

The stock witnessed a -79.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -86.18%, and is -5.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.69% over the week and 12.39% over the month.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) has around 36 employees, a market worth around $36.31M and $1.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 13.47% and -95.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-73.90%).

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.90% this year.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 206.60M, and float is at 205.91M with Short Float at 4.39%.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Venrock Healthcare Capital Par ,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Venrock Healthcare Capital Par sold 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 12 at a price of $0.89 per share for a total of $53400.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20.64 million shares.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 07 that DOTSON JERROLD DUANE (VP, CFO AND SECRETARY) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 07 and was made at $3.12 per share for $93750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 72786.0 shares of the VTGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, SNODGRASS H. RALPH (PRES./CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER) acquired 3,750 shares at an average price of $2.73 for $10238.0. The insider now directly holds 34,641 shares of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN).

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) that is trading -40.97% down over the past 12 months.