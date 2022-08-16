Dave Inc. (DAVE) down -94.24% since start of the year

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) is -94.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.54 and a high of $15.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DAVE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $0.65 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.23% off the consensus price target high of $0.65 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 9.23% higher than the price target low of $0.65 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.59, the stock is -14.63% and -30.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.95 million and changing -11.56% at the moment leaves the stock -89.58% off its SMA200. DAVE registered -94.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -93.67%.

The stock witnessed a -1.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -79.44%, and is -17.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.34% over the week and 19.42% over the month.

Profit margin for the company is -12.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.07% and -96.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-130.80%).

Dave Inc. (DAVE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dave Inc. (DAVE) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -187.40% this year.

Dave Inc. (DAVE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 371.99M, and float is at 194.79M with Short Float at 5.49%.

Dave Inc. (DAVE) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Dave Inc. (DAVE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Section 32 Fund 1, LP ,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Section 32 Fund 1, LP sold 361,633 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $0.74 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96.06 million shares.

Dave Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 09 that Section 32 Fund 1, LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 1,380,045 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 09 and was made at $0.76 per share for $1.05 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 96.42 million shares of the DAVE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 08, Section 32 Fund 1, LP (10% Owner) disposed off 317,404 shares at an average price of $0.77 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 97,797,522 shares of Dave Inc. (DAVE).