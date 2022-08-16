Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) on Track to Reach $47.00 in a Year

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is -10.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.09 and a high of $46.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DAL stock was last observed hovering at around $34.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.0% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 0.0% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.00, the stock is 7.71% and 8.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.0 million and changing 1.45% at the moment leaves the stock -7.05% off its SMA200. DAL registered -12.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.32%.

The stock witnessed a 16.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.69%, and is 3.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.36% over the week and 2.74% over the month.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) has around 83000 employees, a market worth around $22.09B and $41.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.04 and Fwd P/E is 6.32. Profit margin for the company is 1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.58% and -24.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Delta Air Lines Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/13/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 102.20% this year.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 638.00M, and float is at 635.57M with Short Float at 2.88%.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Taylor David S ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Taylor David S bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 14 at a price of $29.31 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 43010.0 shares.

Delta Air Lines Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 31 that Smith Joanne D (EVP & Chief People Officer) sold a total of 7,704 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 31 and was made at $41.48 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the DAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, Sear Steven M (EVP – Global Sales) disposed off 12,780 shares at an average price of $41.65 for $0.53 million. The insider now directly holds 90,373 shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL).

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) that is trading -21.36% down over the past 12 months and United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) that is -14.26% lower over the same period. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is -22.73% down on the 1-year trading charts.