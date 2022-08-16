Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) is -92.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.10 and a high of $6.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DBGI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.17, the stock is 19.94% and -2.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.27 million and changing -1.75% at the moment leaves the stock -87.30% off its SMA200. DBGI registered -94.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -87.37%.

The stock witnessed a 8.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.71%, and is 27.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.30% over the week and 12.01% over the month.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) has around 58 employees, a market worth around $8.94M and $10.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 68.00% and -97.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-259.50%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -311.60% this year.

