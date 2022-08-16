ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) on Track to Reach $5.00 in a Year

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) is -30.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.12 and a high of $0.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MOHO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 94.4% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.28, the stock is 17.28% and 36.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.45 million and changing -6.72% at the moment leaves the stock -9.07% off its SMA200. MOHO registered -58.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.28%.

The stock witnessed a 88.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.34%, and is -26.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.16% over the week and 35.07% over the month.

ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) has around 300 employees, a market worth around $17.29M and $130.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -42.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 142.06% and -68.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-135.80%).

ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ECMOHO Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/05/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -267.60% this year.

ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.09M, and float is at 34.65M with Short Float at 0.42%.