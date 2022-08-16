Endo International plc (ENDP) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) is -90.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $7.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ENDP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 63.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.37, the stock is -25.39% and -19.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.58 million and changing 1.99% at the moment leaves the stock -85.39% off its SMA200. ENDP registered -90.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -88.30%.

The stock witnessed a -6.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -68.80%, and is -43.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.30% over the week and 18.78% over the month.

Endo International plc (ENDP) has around 3103 employees, a market worth around $94.57M and $2.78B in sales. Fwd P/E is 0.47. Profit margin for the company is -93.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.71% and -94.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.30%).

Endo International plc (ENDP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Endo International plc (ENDP) is a “Sell”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Endo International plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -584.60% this year.

Endo International plc (ENDP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 235.12M, and float is at 233.30M with Short Float at 15.68%.

Endo International plc (ENDP) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Endo International plc (ENDP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 4 times.

Endo International plc (ENDP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DURECT Corporation (DRRX) that is trading -30.00% down over the past 12 months and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) that is -15.16% lower over the same period.