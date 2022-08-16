Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:FFIE Stock Is Going Next

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) is -47.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.65 and a high of $11.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FFIE stock was last observed hovering at around $2.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.1% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 72.1% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.79, the stock is -7.25% and -16.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.82 million and changing 3.72% at the moment leaves the stock -39.54% off its SMA200. FFIE registered -74.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -39.22%.

The stock witnessed a -62.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.41%, and is -0.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.13% over the week and 19.91% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 69.09% and -76.11% from its 52-week high.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -276.80% this year.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Top Institutional Holders

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.