FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) is -0.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.87 and a high of $11.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FCEL stock was last observed hovering at around $5.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -3.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -72.33% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.17, the stock is 34.13% and 34.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.7 million and changing 1.17% at the moment leaves the stock -4.15% off its SMA200. FCEL registered -15.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 11.42%.

The stock witnessed a 48.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.88%, and is 15.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.87% over the week and 7.41% over the month.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) has around 382 employees, a market worth around $1.87B and $88.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 80.14% and -55.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.50%).

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FuelCell Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/28/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.20% this year.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Top Institutional Holders

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bishop Michael S. ,the company’sEVP, CFO & Treasurer. SEC filings show that Bishop Michael S. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 24 at a price of $9.24 per share for a total of $55440.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22761.0 shares.