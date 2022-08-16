Is Gold Fields Limited (GFI) a good stock to buy now?

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) is -15.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.75 and a high of $17.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GFI stock was last observed hovering at around $9.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $11.31 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.85% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -3.82% lower than the price target low of $8.91 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.25, the stock is 1.43% and -0.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.62 million and changing -1.70% at the moment leaves the stock -19.10% off its SMA200. GFI registered 5.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.86%.

The stock witnessed a 5.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.12%, and is -3.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.10% over the week and 3.72% over the month.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) has around 5957 employees, a market worth around $8.20B and $4.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.48. Profit margin for the company is 18.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.35% and -46.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.70%).

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gold Fields Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.70% this year.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 887.72M, and float is at 886.67M with Short Float at 4.46%.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) that is trading -20.03% down over the past 12 months and Kellogg Company (K) that is 15.68% higher over the same period. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) is -23.15% down on the 1-year trading charts.