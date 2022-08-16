Is Nikola Corporation (NKLA) a good stock to buy now?

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) is -31.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.41 and a high of $15.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NKLA stock was last observed hovering at around $6.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.4% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -12.0% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.72, the stock is 1.98% and 11.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.43 million and changing -1.61% at the moment leaves the stock -18.57% off its SMA200. NKLA registered -29.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.74%.

The stock witnessed a 24.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.84%, and is -13.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.43% over the week and 8.36% over the month.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) has around 900 employees, a market worth around $2.85B and $20.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 52.21% and -56.81% from its 52-week high.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nikola Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.10% this year.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 425.32M, and float is at 260.05M with Short Float at 31.23%.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Nikola Corporation (NKLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Koziner Pablo M. ,the company’sPresident, Energy & Commercial. SEC filings show that Koziner Pablo M. sold 50,579 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 18 at a price of $9.89 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.45 million shares.

Nikola Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 06 that Koziner Pablo M. (President, Energy & Commercial) sold a total of 10,054 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 06 and was made at $9.27 per share for $93211.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.5 million shares of the NKLA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, Milton Trevor R. (10% Owner) disposed off 1,581,623 shares at an average price of $10.18 for $16.1 million. The insider now directly holds 48,361,144 shares of Nikola Corporation (NKLA).