Is Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) a good stock to buy now?

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) is -64.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.25 and a high of $179.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RIVN stock was last observed hovering at around $38.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.62% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.08% off the consensus price target high of $83.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -38.07% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.28, the stock is 7.25% and 19.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.23 million and changing -4.16% at the moment leaves the stock -34.72% off its SMA200. RIVN registered a loss of -36.65% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 17.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.63%, and is -2.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.27% over the week and 5.67% over the month.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) has around 10422 employees, a market worth around $33.62B and $150.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 93.66% and -79.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.50%).

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 56.90% this year.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 908.00M, and float is at 773.46M with Short Float at 6.19%.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FLATLEY JAY T ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that FLATLEY JAY T bought 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $29.31 per share for a total of $1.17 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 92616.0 shares.

Rivian Automotive Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 17 that Behl Jiten (Chief Growth Officer) sold a total of 1,608 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 17 and was made at $25.83 per share for $41535.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25900.0 shares of the RIVN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, Scaringe Robert J (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 41,000 shares at an average price of $25.78 for $1.06 million. The insider now directly holds 169,175 shares of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN).