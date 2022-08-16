Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) is -15.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.61 and a high of $13.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JOBY stock was last observed hovering at around $6.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.42% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 22.62% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.19, the stock is 6.26% and 14.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.11 million and changing -5.50% at the moment leaves the stock 4.70% off its SMA200. JOBY registered -34.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.23%.

The stock witnessed a 17.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.14%, and is -3.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.97% over the week and 6.93% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 71.47% and -53.46% from its 52-week high.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Joby Aviation Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.00% this year.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 579.09M, and float is at 344.88M with Short Float at 10.38%.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bevirt JoeBen ,the company’sCEO and Chief Architect. SEC filings show that Bevirt JoeBen bought 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 21 at a price of $5.53 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 54.55 million shares.

Joby Aviation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 21 that Lang Justinsold a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 21 and was made at $5.53 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42786.0 shares of the JOBY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, Bevirt JoeBen (CEO and Chief Architect) acquired 55,137 shares at an average price of $5.67 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds 54,514,028 shares of Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY).