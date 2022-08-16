Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:JMIA Stock Is Going Next

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) is -17.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.47 and a high of $22.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JMIA stock was last observed hovering at around $9.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $7.95 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.46% off the consensus price target high of $11.30 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -88.8% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.44, the stock is 48.38% and 46.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.14 million and changing -1.26% at the moment leaves the stock 1.91% off its SMA200. JMIA registered -50.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.61%.

The stock witnessed a 77.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 60.27%, and is 33.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.10% over the week and 8.27% over the month.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) has around 4484 employees, a market worth around $930.71M and $192.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 110.95% and -57.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-56.70%).

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jumia Technologies AG is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.40% this year.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 98.59M, and float is at 87.01M with Short Float at 7.60%.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -13.07% down over the past 12 months and Meta Platforms Inc. (META) that is -50.19% lower over the same period.