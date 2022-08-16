KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) is -19.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.31 and a high of $25.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BEKE stock was last observed hovering at around $16.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $133.51 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.28% off the consensus price target high of $209.72 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 82.26% higher than the price target low of $91.24 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.19, the stock is 10.11% and 4.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.54 million and changing -1.40% at the moment leaves the stock -3.70% off its SMA200. BEKE registered -9.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.34%.

The stock witnessed a 15.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.21%, and is 13.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.93% over the week and 6.80% over the month.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) has around 110082 employees, a market worth around $19.25B and $10.77B in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.35. Profit margin for the company is -3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 121.48% and -37.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.80%).

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) is a “Buy”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KE Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/21/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -146.50% this year.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.19B, and float is at 877.30M with Short Float at 4.34%.